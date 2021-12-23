Top 10 Bikes In Nov 2021 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Classic

Hero Splendor posted 1,92,490 units in the month of November 2021 as against 2,48,398 units during the same period last year with a de-growth of 22.5 per cent

Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor finish at the top of the motorcycle sales charts in the month of November 2021 as 1,92,490 units were sold against 2,48,398 units during the same period last year with YoY negative volume growth of 22.5 per cent. The CB Shine was the second most sold motorcycle in the country last month.

The commuter recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 83,622 units as against 94,413 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY sales decline of 11.4 per cent. The Hero HF Deluxe finished in the third position with 76,149 units last month as against 1,79,426 units in November 2020 with a YoY volume de-growth of 57.5 per cent.

The Bajaj Pulsar series slotted in at fourth with a total of 61,913 units as against 1,04,904 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY volume drop of 40.9 per cent. The Bajaj Platina entry-level commuter motorcycle was the only to post a YoY growth in the top ten charts as it recorded 60,646 unit sales against 41,572 units in November 2021.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-22.5%) 1,92,490 2,48,398 2. Honda CB Shine (-11.4%) 83,622 94,413 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-57.5%) 76,149 1,79,426 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-40.9%) 61,913 1,04,904 5. Bajaj Platina (45.8%) 60,646 41,572 6. TVS Apache (-31.1%) 28,608 41,557 7. Hero Glamour (-45.1%) 21,901 39,899 8. RE Classic 350 (-50.2%) 19,601 39,391 9. Honda Unicorn 15,555 0 10. Bajaj CT100 (-54.5%) 13,196 29,046

This led to a YoY volume increase of 45.8 per cent. In the second half of the table, TVS Motor Company had the Apache finish in the sixth position with 28,608 unit sales as against 41,557 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY volume de-growth of 31.1 per cent. The Hero Glamour was the seventh most sold motorcycle last month.

It posted 21,901 units in the month of November 2021 as against 39,899 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume decline of 45.1 per cent. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 had its new generation introduced only a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers. It garnered a total of 19,601 units last month.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 39,391 units, a YoY de-growth of 50.2 per cent was seen. Honda’s Unicorn finished in the ninth position with 15,555 units while the Bajaj CT100 rounded out the top ten with 13,196 units as against 29,046 units with a drop of 54.5 per cent.