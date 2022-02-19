Top 10 Bikes In Jan 2022 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Platina, Apache, FZ

Hero Splendor posted a total of 2,08,263 units in the month of January 2022 as against 2,25,382 units with a YoY sales drop of 7.6 per cent

In the first month of the new calendar year, Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor finish at the top of the motorcycle sales charts as 2,08,263 units were recorded against 2,25,382 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 7.6 per cent. The Honda CB Shine finished in the second position with 1,05,159 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 1,16,222 units, a YoY volume decline of 9.5 per cent was noted. The Honda HF Deluxe came in at third with a cumulative domestic tally of 85,926 units last month as against 1,34,860 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY decline of 36.2 per cent.

The Bajaj Pulsar was the fourth most sold motorcycle in the country in the month of January 2022 as 66,839 units were registered against 97,580 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 31.5 per cent. The Bajaj Platina entry-level motorcycle slotted in at fifth with 46,492 unit sales as against 27,131 units in Jan 2021.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) Jan 2022 Sales Jan 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-7.6%) 2,08,263 2,25,382 2. Honda CB Shine (-9.5%) 1,05,159 1,16,222 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-36.2%) 85,926 1,34,860 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-31.5%) 66,839 97,580 5. Bajaj Platina (71.3%) 46,492 27,131 6. RE Classic 350 (-34.4%) 26,775 40,872 7. TVS Apache (-8.8%) 25,925 28,456 8. Hero Glamour (7.9%) 24,473 22,681 9. Yamaha FZ (-26.8%) 15,734 21,496 10. Honda Dream (40%) 13,021 9,298

This led to a healthy YoY sales surge of 71.3 per cent. Only three motorcycles within the top ten sales table recorded positive volume growth last month as the Platina was accompanied by Hero Glamour and Honda Dream. In the second half of the table, Royal Enfield had the second generation Classic 350 finish in the sixth position.

The retro roadster posted a total of 26,775 units last month as against 40,872 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales de-growth of 34.4 per cent. The TVS Apache came in at seventh with 25,925 unit sales as against 28,456 units in January 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 8.8 per cent.

The Hero Glamour ended up eighth with 24,473 unit sales as against 22,681 units with 7.9 per cent growth while the Yamaha FZ and Honda Dream finished in the ninth and tenth positions respectively with the latter recording YoY growth of 40 per cent.