Top 10 Bikes In August 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Glamour, Shine

Hero Splendor finished on top of the sales charts again with 2,41,703 units in August 2021 as against 2,32,301 units during the same period in 2020

In the month of August 2021, Hero MotoCorp continued to lead the way in the motorcycle sales charts courtesy of the Splendor. The entry-level commuter motorcycle posted 2,41,703 units last month as against 2,32,301 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 4 per cent as it finished ahead of CB Shine and HF Deluxe.

The Honda CB Shine recorded a total of 1,29,926 units as against 1,06,133 units in August 2020 with a 22.4 per cent YoY sales increase. The HF Deluxe was the third most sold motorcycle in the country in the month of August 2021 with 1,14,575 units as against 1,77,168 units during the corresponding period last year with 35.3 per cent negative growth.

The Bajaj Pulsar finished in the fourth position with 66,107 unit sales as against 87,202 units during the same period twelve months ago with 24.1 per cent volume de-growth. The Bajaj Platina slotted in at fifth with 56,615 unit sales as against 40,294 units in August 2020 with a 40.5 per cent jump in volumes as it finished ahead of Bajaj CT100.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (4%) 2,41,703 2,32,301 2. Honda CB Shine (22.4%) 1,29,926 1,06,133 3. Hero HF Deluxe (-35.3%) 1,14,575 1,77,168 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-24.1%) 66,107 87,202 5. Bajaj Platina (40.5%) 56,615 40,294 6. Bajaj CT100 (-23.7%) 26,578 34,863 7. Hero Glamour (-56.2%) 23,747 54,315 8. RE Classic 350 (-32.5%) 23,453 34,791 9. TVS Apache (-51%) 16,423 33,540 10. Hero Passion (-71.7%) 14,812 52,471

The budget commuter led the second half of the table with 26,578 units as against 34,863 units with a 23.7 per cent decline in volumes. The Hero Glamour was the seventh most sold motorcycle in India in August 2021 as 23,747 units were registered against 54,315 units with a 56.2 per cent sales decline as it ended up ahead of Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Royal Enfield introduced the second generation Classic 350 only a few weeks ago and its impact could be seen on the sales charts for next month as it has been well received amongst customers. Based on a new twin cradle chassis as the Meteor 350, the new Classic gets a revised instrument cluster, updated visuals and new colour schemes.

It managed to record 23,453 unit sales last month against 34,791 units in August 2020 with 32.5 per cent de-growth. TVS’ Apache finished in the ninth position ahead of Hero Passion with 16,423 units against 33,540 units with a 51 per cent YoY decline. The newly launched TVS Raider 125 could make a big impact on sales as well in the coming months.