Top 10 Bikes February 2024 – Splendor, Pulsar, Raider, Apache, Classic

Although scooters slowly taking major share of the 2W market, bikes are still not a forgotten trend and here are the top 10 bikes sold in February 2024

Even though it sold lesser compared to last year, the Hero Splendor retained its position as the best-selling motorcycle in February 2024 with a total of 2,77,939 units sold. One of the most unexpected leaps higher up the charts is the Honda Shine which is in the 2nd position by selling 1,42,763 units which is an unbelievable 301.09% increase compared to February 2023. We believe this is probably because of the introduction of a more affordable Shine 100.

Unaffected by any change and yet witnessing an appreciable 40.49% year-on-year(YoY) in the third place is Bajaj Pulsar which managed to sell 1,12,544 units. One more product from Hero, the HF Deluxe, makes its way to the fourth position by selling 76,138 units which was a 35.26% increase compared to last year. It is still one of the most affordable and robust motorcycle available in the market which helps it to attain healthy sales numbers.

We get our first TVS product in at fifth place with the TVS Raider and it sold 42,063 units in February 2024. It had a commendable 38.61% year-on-year increase courtesy of its sleek design, advanced features, and sporty characteristics for a 125cc motorcycle. The Raider has replaced the Apache as the highest selling TVS motorcycle.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) Sales In February 2024 Sales In February 2023 1. Hero Splendor (-3.70%) 2,77,939 2,88,605 2. Honda Shine (301.09%) 1,42,763 35,594 3. Bajaj Pulsar (40.49%) 1,12,544 80,106 4. Hero HF Deluxe (35.26%) 76,138 56,290 5. TVS Raider (38.61%) 42,063 30,346 6. TVS Apache (0.98%) 34,593 34,935 7. Hero Passion (574.61%) 31,302 4,640 8. Bajaj Platina (20.04) 28,718 23,923 9. RE Classic 350 (3.09%) 28,310 27,461 10. Honda Unicorn (-15.9%) 21,293 1,339

Although the Apache had a marginal decline of 0.98% in sales, it still managed to sell a total of 34,593 units. The third and last product from Hero to appear on this list, the Hero Passion, saw a remarkable growth of 574.61%, selling 31,302 units. It can be attributed to the recent launch of an updated version.

With a growth rate of 20.04%, Bajaj Platina sold 28,718 units in February 2024. The comfort and mileage it offers, continues to impress the commuters in all types of cities and towns. The iconic Royal Enfield Classic 350 sold a respectable 28,310 units, registering a modest growth of 3.09%.

Rounding off the top 10 YoY list is the Honda Unicorn, which witnessed a mind-boggling growth rate of 1490.22%, selling 21,293 units compared to a meagre 1,339 units same time last year.