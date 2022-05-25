Top 10 Bikes April 2022 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Classic, FZ, Unicorn

Hero Splendor posted 2,34,085 units in April 2022 against 1,93,508 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 20.9 per cent

In the month of April 2022, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor finished at the top of the motorcycle sales charts as 2,34,085 units were sold against 1,93,508 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 20.9 per cent. The Honda CB Shine was the second most sold motorcycle last month as 1,05,413 units were recorded against 79,416 units.

The Xtec range was further expanded by Hero as the Splendor Plus Xtec was launched a few days ago as the top-spec variant for a price tag of Rs. 72,900. It gains a horizontally positioned LED Daytime Running Light on the headlamp cowl and new digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity while the performance is derived from the same 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

The Hero HF Deluxe entry-level commuter registered a domestic total of 1,00,601 units against 71,294 units in April 2021 with a YoY sales growth of just over 41 per cent. The Bajaj Pulsar posted 46,040 unit sales against 66,586 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 30.8 per cent in the local market.

Top 10 Bikes (YoY) April 2022 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (20.9%) 2,34,085 1,93,508 2. Honda CB Shine (32.7%) 1,05,413 79,416 3. Hero HF Deluxe (41.1%) 1,00,601 71,294 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-30.8%) 46,040 66,586 5. Bajaj Platina (10.8%) 39,316 35,467 6. RE Classic 350 (39.8%) 32,575 23,298 7. Hero Glamour (-11.9%) 20,796 23,627 8. Yamaha FZ (34.2%) 16,508 12,298 9. Honda Dream (151.6%) 13,844 5,502 10. Honda Unicorn (-20.6%) 13,173 16,602

Another entry-level commuter in the top ten was the Bajaj Platina as it secured a total of 39,316 units against 35,467 units with a YoY sales growth of 10.8 per cent. In the second half of the table, Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 finished in the sixth position with 32,575 units against 23,298 units in April 2021 with a YoY growth of 39.8 per cent.

The Hero Glamour recorded a total of 20,796 unit sales against 23,627 units in April 2021 with a YoY negative volume growth of 11.9 per cent. The Yamaha FZ slotted in at eighth with 16,508 units against 12,298 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 34.2 per cent while Honda Dream and Honda Unicorn covered the remaining two places.

The Honda Dream posted 13,844 units against 5,502 units in April 2021 with a YoY surge of 151.6 per cent while Honda Unicorn ended up tenth with 13,173 units against 16,602 units with a YoY drop of 20.6 per cent.