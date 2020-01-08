Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comfortable sat on top with 6,650 units in December 2019 ahead of Bolero, Triber, Innova Crysta and XL6

Here we have compiled a list of top ten MPVs/MUVs based on their sales volumes in the month of December 2019 to shed light on how the people movers had performed. Topping the charts was the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as it registered a total of 6,650 units last month as against 7,155 units during the same month in 2018 with 7 per cent de-growth.

The second-generation Ertiga arrived on to the scene back in November 2018 and it has performed brilliantly despite the sales crisis being faced by the auto sector over the last year or so. The Marazzo, also launched in late 2018, had a good start to its lifecycle as the initial phase saw Mahindra garnering appreciable volumes.

It tucks in between Ertiga and Innova Crysta but could not deliver big numbers in recent months as only 1,292 units were dispatched last month as against 3,206 units with a massive 60 per cent drop in the sixth position. The Innova Crysta faced a huge 48 per cent sales decline as 3,414 units were sold in December 2019 as one of the final lots of the BSIV stocks could have been sent out.

Model (YoY %) December 2019 Sales December 2019 Sales Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-7%) 6,650 7,155 Mahindra Bolero (17%) 5,661 4,832 Renault Triber 5,631 New Launch Toyota Innova Crysta (-48%) 3,414 6,551 Maruti Suzuki XL6 2,521 New Launch Mahindra Marazzo (-60%) 1,292 3,206 Tata Hexa (-54%) 317 682 Honda BR-V (-81%) 82 442 Datsun GO+ (-82%) 67 379 Mahindra Xylo (-79%) 41 195

The BSVI compliant version of the premium MPV had only gone on sale yesterday as the 2.8-litre diesel engine was discontinued and the smaller 2.4-litre diesel took its place with an automatic transmission. The price increase stood at Rs. 23,000 for petrol and up to Rs. 1.12 lakh for the diesel variants.

The Innova Crysta ended up fourth behind Mahindra Bolero and Renault Triber. The workhorse MUV has been consistent through the years and it posted 17 per cent volume surge in December 2019 as 5,661 units were sold against 4,832 units. The recently launched Triber, on the other hand, fared well due to its modular seating nature and aggressive price range.

It recorded 5,631 units for the third position while XL6 finished fifth with 2,521 units. In the bottom half of the table, Tata’s Hexa managed only 317 units with 54 per cent YoY de-growth and it will reportedly be discontinued by the end of March 2019. Honda’s BR-V could also face the axe and only 82 units were sold last month. The Go+ and Xylo rounded out the top ten with 67 and 41 units respectively.