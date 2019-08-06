Top 10 Best Selling Cars Of July 2019 In India – New Wagon-R, Ertiga, Venue Rock

While the Indian auto industry is reeling under the sales slowdown, here are top 10 best sellers that still managed to put on a decent show on the sales charts of July 2019-08-06

With the Indian auto industry going through a lean phase since last nine months now, most carmakers are witnessing what can be regarded as a lacklustre demand for almost all their models. However, in spite of the dropping sales, the top 10 best selling cars of the country have still managed to put on a decent show.

1. Maruti Wagon R – 15,062 units

The third-gen Maruti Wagon R has not only taken forward the legacy of the previous versions but has managed to attain even a higher success than both the previous models. With a total sale of 15,062 units in July 2019, the tallboy was the largest selling car. This is a slightly better figure than the 14,339 unit sales figure that the previous-gen model posted in July 2018.

2. Maruti Dzire – 12,923 units

The second spot has been taken by another popular Maruti Suzuki model. The third-gen Dzire found 12,923 units, which is a huge drop from the 25,647 units sold in the same month last year. Still, the Dzire continues to enjoy the status of being the largest-selling sedan in India.

3. Maruti Swift – 12,677 units

The third rank goes to the Maruti Swift, which clocked a sales figure of 12,677 units. As expected, even Swift has experienced a huge drop from the 19,991 units sold in July 2018. While the upcoming festive season might lead to some improvement in the sales of all the models, the Swift might have to face some heat from the all-new Hyundai Grand i10 that launches next month.

4. Maruti Alto – 11,577 units

While the Maruti Alto used to be the largest selling car until some time back, it has now slipped to the fourth spot, with a total sale of 11,577 units in July 2019. Like almost every other car model, even the Alto has seen a considerable drop in its sales in comparison to its performance in July 2018. In the corresponding month of last year, the small car had sold 23,371 units, which is more than twice of what it could manage last month.

S.no Top 10 Cars Of July 2019 In India Units Sold 1. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 15,062 Units 2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 12,923 Units 3. Maruti Suzuki Swift 12,677 Units 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto 11,577 Units 5. Maruti Suzuki Baleno 10,482 Units 6. Maruti Suzuki Eeco 9,814 Units 7. Hyundai Venue 9,585 Units 8. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 9,222 Units 9. Hyundai Elite i20 9,012 Units 10. Hyundai Creta 6,585 Units

*Source: AutoPunditz

5. Maruti Nexa Baleno – 10,482 units

While the Maruti Baleno has been the most popular B2-segment model in the country, like its stablemates, it has witnessed a huge drop in its sales performance. Last month, the Hyundai Elite i20 rival could find only 10,482 buyers, which is quite a drop from the 17,850 units it sold in July 2018.

6. Maruti Eeco – 9,814 units

With a total sale of 9,814 units in July 2019, the ultra-utilitarian Eeco finds itself at the sixth spot on this list of top 10 best-selling cars in India in July 2019. Interestingly, the Eeco could find more buyers in last month than the 7,578 takers it found in the same month last year. The only reason for this could be the discontinuation of the Omni.

7. Hyundai Venue – 9,585 units

The Hyundai Venue has not only managed to find itself at the seventh spot on our list of best-selling cars in India in July 2019 but has even pushed the Maruti Vitara Brezza out of the list of top ten rank holders. The Venue sold 9,585 units in July 2019, which is much higher than the 5,302 buyers that the Brezza could find last month. Compared to the June 2019 sales figures, the Venue enjoyed an almost 10 per cent rise in growth, while the popularity of the Brezza dropped by over 30 per cent. It now remains to be seen if the Venue can retain the numero uno status in its segment in the long run.

8. Maruti Ertiga – 9,222 units

The second-generation Maruti Ertiga finds itself at the eighth spot on this list with a total sale of 9,222 units last month. This is nearly twice of the 4,764 units that the previous generation model could manage in July 2018. Soon, the popular MPV will even spawn a more premium version in the form of the XL6. The upcoming model will be sold through the Nexa outlets and will have a more upmarket cabin with a 6-seater layout. It will be available only in the Zeta and the Alpha trims.

9. Hyundai Elite i20 – 9,012 units

The ninth spot has been taken by the Hyundai Elite i20, which found 9,012 buyers last month. While sales of the Baleno fell drastically on the YoY basis, the second-gen i20 didn’t suffer from a massive blow as it experienced only a small drop from the 10,822 units sold in July 2018.

10. Hyundai Creta – 6,585 units

The last spot on our list of best-selling cars in India in July 2019 goes to the Hyundai Creta, the long-time leader of the small SUV segment. While the Creta managed to make it to the last of top 10 vehicles, like most other models, it has suffered a pretty massive blow, with its demand dropping by a huge margin from 10,423 unit sales it recorded in the corresponding month last year. What’s more, with the launch of the Kia Seltos being merely a couple of weeks away, the popularity of the Creta could receive another blow.