Top Ten 7 Seaters In March 2022 – Innova, Ertiga, Carens, Bolero, Triber

Toyota Innova Crysta finished on top of the seven-seater sales charts in March 2022 ahead of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Kia Carens and Mahindra Bolero

In the month of March 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Innova Crysta headed the seven-seater passenger vehicle sales charts with a domestic tally of 7,917 units against 5,743 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY volume growth of 38 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished in the second position with 7,888 unit sales.

This, when compared to the same period in 2021 with 9,303 units, a YoY sales decline of 15 per cent, was seen. The MPV will receive a mid-life update later this month and its bookings have already commenced across authorised dealerships or online for an initial token of Rs. 11,000. It will be powered by a new K15C 1.5-litre petrol engine.

It will produce 10 hp more than the outgoing model and the powertrain will be paired with a five-speed manual or a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Kia Carens was the third most sold three-row model last month as 7,008 units were sold. Since its debut, the Carens has been well received amongst customers with the waiting period skyrocketing for select variants.

Top 10 7 Seaters (YoY) March 2022 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Toyota Innova (38%) 7,917 5,743 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-15%) 7,888 9,303 3. Kia Carens 7,008 – 4. Mahindra Bolero (-22%) 6,924 8,905 5. Mahindra Scorpio (160%) 6,061 2,331 6. Mahindra XUV700 6,040 – 7. Renault Triber (-14%) 3,561 4,133 8. Hyundai Alcazar 2,502 – 9. Tata Safari (4%) 2,227 2,148 10. Maruti Suzuki XL6 (-35%) 2,000 3,062

To reduce its waiting period and of other cars, Kia recently commenced the third shift at its production facility in Andhra Pradesh. Mahindra & Mahindra’s long-running Bolero slotted in at fourth with a total of 6,924 units against 8,905 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a YoY volume de-growth of 22 per cent in India.

The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the fifth position with 6,061 units as against 2,331 units with a YoY surge of 160 per cent. To address the popularity of the seven-seater SUV/MPV space, we have seen new models coming in thick and fast recently. The trend reflects on the sales charts as three amongst the top ten were recent launches.

The Mahindra XUV700 slotted in at sixth with 6,040 units while the Renault Triber ended up seventh with 3,561 unit sales as against 4,133 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative growth of 14 per cent. Hyundai’s Alcazar finished eighth with 2,502 units ahead of Tata Safari and Maruti Suzuki XL6.