This Yamaha RX100 Is Revived To Perfection That Enthusiasts Would Love

The Yamaha RX100, a beloved two-stroke motorcycle, achieved immense popularity during the 1990s and continues to thrive in the used bike market. Its strong sales in India reflect the nation’s deep admiration for this iconic machine. Despite a relatively short production span of only 11 years, the RX100 played a significant role in establishing Yamaha’s reputation in the country.

Moreover, customization and modifications on the RX100 were a prevailing trend during its peak era and as a matter of fact, even now! Finding a well-preserved RX100 in today’s market can be a challenging task. However, a renowned custom bike shop in Telangana took on the endeavour of restoring an old RX100, and the result is truly awe-inspiring.

The final product boasts a flawless finish that gives the impression of a brand-new bike straight from the factory floor. While incorporating subtle modifications for a contemporary look, the restoration retains the cherished vintage charm of the RX100. The restored RX100 is a stunning testament to the bike’s enduring appeal and timeless design.