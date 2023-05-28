This Yamaha RX100 Is Revived To Perfection That Enthusiasts Would Love

The restored Yamaha RX100 retains the authenticity of the original motorcycle while incorporating contemporary elements
The Yamaha RX100, a beloved two-stroke motorcycle, achieved immense popularity during the 1990s and continues to thrive in the used bike market. Its strong sales in India reflect the nation’s deep admiration for this iconic machine. Despite a relatively short production span of only 11 years, the RX100 played a significant role in establishing Yamaha’s reputation in the country.
Moreover, customization and modifications on the RX100 were a prevailing trend during its peak era and as a matter of fact, even now! Finding a well-preserved RX100 in today’s market can be a challenging task. However, a renowned custom bike shop in Telangana took on the endeavour of restoring an old RX100, and the result is truly awe-inspiring.
The final product boasts a flawless finish that gives the impression of a brand-new bike straight from the factory floor. While incorporating subtle modifications for a contemporary look, the restoration retains the cherished vintage charm of the RX100. The restored RX100 is a stunning testament to the bike’s enduring appeal and timeless design.
The RX100 has been elegantly adorned in a captivating gunmetal grey colour, perfectly complementing its design theme. The front end retains the distinctive headlamp design, but with an upgrade to full LED lights, while the indicators remain unchanged from the stock bike. The telescopic suspension stands out in a sleek matte black finish, adding a touch of sophistication. To enhance both aesthetics and performance, the spoke wheels have been replaced with stylish new alloy wheels.
The dedicated custom shop has thoughtfully added an engine guard adorned with the iconic Yamaha logo and name, providing both protection and a touch of branding. The engine itself boasts a sleek matte black finish, further enhancing the bike’s overall aesthetics. The long seats and familiar tail light cluster from the original model have been seamlessly integrated into the new bike, maintaining its timeless appeal.
The stock twin gas-charged suspension remains unchanged, offering a smooth and comfortable ride, while the chrome-finished exhaust adds a touch of sophistication to the design. The handlebar and instrument cluster from the stock bike have been retained in the restoration, as they continue to showcase excellent quality even after extensive use.
Powering the Yamaha RX100 is a robust 98 cc single-cylinder two-stroke engine, delivering 11 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 10.39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a reliable 4-speed gearbox, ensuring smooth gear transitions. The restoration project maintains the original configuration of drum brakes at both the front and rear, preserving the bike’s authentic appeal.