This Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Gets Modifications Worth Rs. 1 Lakh

Check out this customised VW Polo GT, which gets full-body yellow wrap and a few performance mods as well

Auto Enthusiasts all over the world love to customise their vehicles. In India as well, the same holds true, and we’ve seen a lot of examples of modified cars in our country, on the streets and on the interweb. While most of such vehicles sport only aesthetic changes, there are a few that have a few brilliant performance mods. Here, we have a Volkswagen Polo, which gets both of these kinds of customisations, visual as well as mechanical.

This particular vehicle we have here is a VW Polo GT, tuned by Pete’s Automotive. The car sports a custom K&N air filter, along with plenty of other changes. The entire car gets a custom body wrap in bright canary yellow, and there are plenty of black-out details all over. At the front, we see a black grille, air dam, and logo, with chrome delete on all of them.

At the sides, the vehicle also sports a set of pretty-looking black alloy wheels. At the rear, we see another blacked-out logo on the tailgate, with black badges that say ‘TSI’, ‘GT’, and ‘Pete’s Tuned’. The taillights get smoked glass, and the windows and windscreens get a slight tint. The roof is also black, and there’s also a black roof-mounted spoiler present on the car.

All the modifications on this vehicle are reportedly worth a total of Rs. 1 lakh. This particular car is a 2015 Volkswagen Polo GT 1.2 TSI, owned by a certain Sumit Pal Singh. It draws power from a 1.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine, capable of generating 105 PS and 175 Nm, and came paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox only.

There was also a diesel-powered TDI model available previously, which was a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit, with 110 PS and 230 Nm on tap, mated to a 7-speed DSG. Sadly, due to the stricter BS6 emission norms, VW has to downsize its powertrains, and both the above-mentioned engines were discontinued.

Now, the VW Polo GT is only available with a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. This inline-3 turbocharged motor can develop a maximum power of 110 PS and 175 Nm of peak power and torque. It can be had with a 6-speed automatic gearbox only. The option for manual gearbox on turbo-petrol engine exists, but on lower trims (not on GT).