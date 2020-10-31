This Tastefully Customised All-Black Hyundai Creta Looks Sporty

The Hyundai Creta is currently the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, and the Korean carmaker is also planning to launch a seven-seat version of the SUV next year

Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta in the Indian market about a few months back, and the updated SUV was quick to climb to the top of monthly sales charts, becoming the best-selling SUV in the country. We believe that the new-gen Creta’s bold styling is one of the biggest reasons for its popularity.

However, some buyers want more from their cars, and sometimes a few subtle touches can genuinely enhance a car’s appeal. For the 2020 Hyundai Creta owners that aren’t fully satisfied with their car’s sportiness, here is a tastefully customised new-gen version of the SUV that looks ravishing.

This Phantom Black Hyundai Creta features some subtle yet noteworthy changes including gloss black treatment on the front radiator grille, alloy wheels as well as the roof rails. The “Lightning Arch” C pillar that otherwise comes in a silver shade, has also been painted black. In addition, the disc brakes have been finished in contrasting red. Inside the cabin, this Hyundai Creta gets black leatherette seat cover.

Talking about the 2020 Creta, Hyundai offers the SUV with three different engines, including a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit that makes 115 PS and 144 Nm; a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor unit that puts out 140 PS of max power and 242 Nm of peak torque; as well as a 1.5-litre diesel motor rated at 115 PS/250 Nm.

The features on offer with the car include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, an 8-speaker audio system by Bose, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat, smart air purifier, paddle shifters and drive mode select.

Hyundai currently retails the Creta at a starting price of Rs 9.81 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 17.31 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The Creta currently competes against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, as well as the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier.