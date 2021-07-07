This Royal Enfield 650 Scrambler Project Is A Custom-Built Beauty

Check out this custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 scrambler, named Black Ops, built by Argentina-based Low Life Motorcycles

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 were first launched back in November 2018, and they became instant hits among motorcycle enthusiasts in the Indian market. Royal Enfield took the 650 twins to international markets as well, and both motorcycles have been enjoying a lot of success globally. Like all other RE motorcycles, the Interceptor 650 and GT650 are popular among custom-builders, becoming the base for many project builds.

This here is a modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, built by Low Life Motorcycles, a custom workshop in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The motorcycle has been nicknamed ‘Black Ops’, and it features a ton of custom parts, some of which are hand-built while a few others are aftermarket parts. At the front of the bike, we see a new round headlight, along with a tiny fender.

The front forks get seal protectors, and the turn indicators are all aftermarket units. The stock instrument cluster has been replaced by a new digital unit, semicircular in shape. The fuel tank features a matte black strip running longitudinally at the top, with multiple circular cut-outs along its length. Also, the motorcycle’s frame has been shortened at the tail-end.

A new, shorter single-piece seat has also been installed here, and we also see a tiny custom taillight at the end. The rear fender is extremely short, and the rear shock absorber has been blacked out. In fact, the entire motorcycle has been painted black, save for a few parts here and there. The side panels on both sides are also custom units, and feature three small vents each.

The exhaust pipes are custom-built, with NUKE exhaust cans at the ends. The engine cover sports multiple fins, which mimic the cooling fins of the cylinder, and a bash plate has also been added to protect the crankcase when off-roading. The wheels are wire-spoke units, but blacked-out and shod with new knobbly tyres.

The engine output has been increased on this custom motorcycle, but we weren’t able to obtain the performance figures. A stock RE Interceptor 650 generates 47.65 PS of peak power and 52 Nm of maximum torque from its 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.