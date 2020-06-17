This Rolls-Royce Cullinan Scale Model Looks Just Like The Real Thing

Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1:8 scale model has a starting price of $17,000 (Rs 12.95 lakh), the cost can go well over $40,000 (Rs 30.48 lakh) depending upon the customisation

Rolls-Royce has been known around the globe as one the most luxurious carmakers, and has always been appreciated for its attention to detail. This statement stays true as the British automaking giant moves towards making scale models. Here is a video by the YouTuber Supercar Blondie detailing a Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1:8 scale model.

For starters, a RR Cullinan scale model comes at a starting price of $17,000, but the one shown in the video has been customised, and costs $40,000. That price could go even higher depending on the level of customisation you are signing up for. The video starts with the YouTuber opening up the boot of the white Rolls-Royce Cullinan scale model in order to retrieve its remote.

The remote controls all the lights on the outside, as well as the inside. According to the YouTuber, the scale model contains over 1,000 handmade components, and the attention to detail is mind-boggling. Making each scale model from scratch requires over 450 hours, which means that building the 1:8 model takes over half the time required to putting together an actual Cullinan.

Pop the hood open, and you will find a scaled down version of the 6.75-litre V12 twin turbocharged petrol engine, which on the real-life SUV produces 563 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. Rolls-Royce seems to go the extra mile while creating its scale models, and the craftsmanship is truly outstanding.

Rolls-Royce aims to sell these scale models to Cullinan customers to go along with their SUV. Hence, you can have the smaller car in any color you’re choosing for your Cullinan. This also goes for the finishes you want inside the cabin, including minute details like the embroidery and the stitching. While the 1:8 scale model of the Cullinan has everything the real thing packs, the only thing it misses out on is the ability to be driven.

Rolls-Royce presents the scale models in a display case which are almost a metre in length, with the replica being set on a gloss-black base mounted on a plinth, which helps viewing it from all angles easier.