This Rendered Hyundai Santa Cruz SUV Is Meaner Than Tucson

Here’s a neat digital rendering of the Hyundai Santa Cruz SUV that looks brawny. What do you think of it?

The Santa Cruz is one of the most rugged offerings from the South Korean carmaker. It looks appealing from almost all angles, and it also packs in a lot of practicality. It is a pickup truck, after all. In the international markets, the Hyundai Santa Cruz competes with the Ford Maverick. The Ford also sells an SUV based on the same underpinnings as the Maverick – Bronco Sport.

Hyundai, on the other hand, retails Tucson, which sadly isn’t as rugged an SUV as the Bronco Sport. While there are no rumours or speculations about the expansion of the product portfolio of the Santa Cruz for now, we came across an interesting digital render of the Santa Cruz SUV. Well, it looks brawny. If you don’t believe us, take a look at it yourself.

The rendering comes from Kolesa.ru, and these folks have done a neat job. The idea of a Santa Cruz SUV, however, makes more sense than the Santa Cruz itself. It certainly looks more civilized yet practical and capable at the same time.

In terms of design, the rendered Santa Cruz SUV hardly features any changes. On the front, the design remains the same, bold and youthful. The parametric grille gets hidden lights like the Santa Cruz, and the fenders get flared wheel arches. Around the sides, the most evident change is the silhouette. Thanks to the conventional hardtop, you don’t get to see the open flatbed now.

The overall design treatment doesn’t look like an after-thought either. Although, it does make the Santa Cruz SUV look like a body-on-frame vehicle. Moreover, the rear facet appears completely different in the rendering. An upright tailgate is fixed to secure the trunk, and the design treatment reminds us of the Alcazar.

Expect the designer to plonk the third row when imagining the interior. Sadly, it is tough to digest the fact that the South Korean carmaker will not consider making one in reality. Not even in their worst dreams. In fact, we doubt if the brand has any void to fit a Santa Cruz based high-riding 7-seat SUV in its portfolio.