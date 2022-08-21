This Modified Yamaha XSR900 Will Remind You Of The RD350LC

This modified Yamaha XSR900 has been worked upon by a UK-based workshop and it looks stunningly gorgeous from any angle

The Yamaha XSR900 is known for its strong performance and dominating stance. However, it is the iconic RD350LC that commands better popularity in the market. Following the suite, here is a modified Yamaha XSR900 that now looks like the iconic retro RD350LC. Here is everything you need to know about this modification kit for the Yamaha XSR900.

For those wondering, the Yamaha RD350LC was one of the most famous cafe racer bikes in the 1980s and this kit fully converts a regular XSR900 into a full-blown RD350LC. To start with, this new modification kit includes a retro-looking lamp cover in cafe racer style along with side panels. In addition to this, it also gets an entire boxy rear-body panel with a retro single-piece seat.

The grab rails and the rectangular taillights too have been installed to give a proper old-school look. This modification kit has been developed by Velocity Mod, a famous UK-based workshop and not only boasts impressive looks, but in addition to this, also offers impressive quality and it-finish levels.

The colour combinations too have been inspired by the retro bike and compliments the overall looks of this modified kit. The Yamaha XSR900 gets an 890 cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine churns out 119 PS and 93 Nm of maximum torque.

A six-speed manual gearbox comes mated to this engine and features a slipper clutch. Furthermore, this bike gets USD forks at the front and a link-type suspension setup at the rear,, It also gets twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc setup at the rear. The strong performance and sorted dynamics help the bike attract a lot of buyers in the market.

The mechanical setup of the XSR900 offers a great stance for the modifiers to convert it to look like the retro RD350LC. For those wondering, the price of this modification kit starts from Rs 1.62 lakh and is priced on the expensive side. However, the fit-finish levels are great and this kit is expected to age really well over time.