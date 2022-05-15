Bimbra 4×4 has released a host of aftermarket parts for Toyota Hilux in India, and said parts have been showcased on the two models seen here

The lifestyle pickup truck segment in India is a small niche, with just two models available in this space – Isuzu D-Max and Toyota Hilux. The latter was introduced not too long ago in our market, and aftermarket off-road kits for it have already hit the shelves! Here, we have two Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, which feature some interesting mods.

The pickups have been customised by Bimbra 4×4, and the details have been shared online. Both the models feature chrome delete on the front grille and side mirror, and they both get a Hamer king series front bumper (with LED fog lights, indicators, and DRLs), which is compatible with winch and parking sensors. One pickup gets bullbars on the front bumper, which surround the headlamps, while both get front skid plates.

There are other differences too, noticeable in the pictures. Truck #1 (without the bullbars) gets a Profender 2-inch lift kit, consisting of upper control arms, front coil springs, adjustable gas shocks, and extra leaf springs. It also gets a Hamer warrior roll bar (with an LED brake light and two LED deck lights), door visors, and Hamer shadow side steps.

We also see a Hamer Mx204 rear bumper here (parking sensor compatible), with LED parking lights. A Line-X overlip bedliner has been installed here, along with a tailgate spoiler and an Aeroklas Gravity U-Box (with 245 litres of capacity). For added protection to the vehicle when blazing trails, Hamer Underbody Protection has also been installed.

As for truck #2 (the one with the bullbars), it gets Hamer automatic roller shutter (with LED deck light) and Hamer titanium roll bar (with LED brake light). It also gets Hamer Mx201 rear bumper (which is compatible with parking sensors), along with Hamer Sm102 side steps and a Line-X underlip bedliner. It even gets central locking for the tailgate!

Also, both these modified Toyota Hiluxes get 8T Heavy Duty Shackles on the front bumper and a tow ball on the rear bumper. The customisations look brilliant, and Bimbra 4×4 has stated that they will continue with R&D and launch more products in the future.