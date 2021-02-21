This Modified Toyota Fortuner Legender Wears Gigantic 24-Inch Alloys

Check out this Toyota Fortuner Legender, which has been customised with enormous 24-inch Plati alloy wheels

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the facelifted Fortuner in India, along with the new Fortuner Legender. For the uninitiated, the ‘Legender’ is the new top-spec variant of the Toyota Fortuner, sporting a slightly different design and a few different features. In less than a month since its launch, the Fortuner facelift and Fortuner Legender had garnered over 5,000 bookings together in India.

Although Toyota Fortuner Legender is an extremely handsome vehicle, there are plenty of buyers who believe it needs a little more spice. Here, we have one such modified example, which wears a set of Plati alloy wheels, fitted by Monga Tyres, an auto parts store based in Ludhiana, Punjab. These rims are massive 24-inch units, sporting a six-spoke design and chrome finish.

The wheels are shod with low profile tyres, which look sporty. The new wheels fill the wheel arches nicely, although there is a drawback; low profile tyres degrade the ride quality of a vehicle. That said, the suspension system of the Fortuner Legender offers brilliant ride quality and will compensate for the tyres.

The off-road capabilities, however, will surely take a hit. Large alloy wheels with low profile rubber aren’t great for off-roading, but not a lot of people ever leave the tarmac for off-road trails, so this might not be a problem. This mod has been performed only for the looks, and we have to agree that these wheels are sure to attract onlookers’ attention.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender is only available with a single powertrain option – a 2.8-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel engine. This motor is capable of developing a peak power of 203 PS and a maximum torque of 500 Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission (with shift lock and paddle shifters). The ‘Legender’ variant is only available in RWD format, while the standard Fortuner has a 4WD option as well.

The Fortuner Legender also offers LED headlamps, LED taillights, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, ambient cabin lighting, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, power-operated tailgate with gesture control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and connected car tech. Toyota Fortuner Legender is currently priced at Rs. 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).