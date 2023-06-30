This Modified Toyota Fortuner Altera Sports Mercedes Like Interiors

Indonesia-based interior modification expert Altera Oto has converted the Toyota Fortuner’s interiors to look like Mercedes Benz cars

Toyota Fortuner is one of the most sought-after SUVs in the Indian market and is currently the top-selling product in its segment, leaving behind its competitors by a huge margin. However, despite its popularity, the SUV is often mocked for its average interior quality and lack of features, which is not at par with respect to its pricing.

So, to sort this hitch out, Altera Oto, an Indonesia-based interior modifier has converted the Toyota Fortuner’s interiors to look like Mercedes Benz cars with a host of feature additions. To begin with, the exteriors of the Toyota Fortuner remain exactly the same, minus the Altera badging on the boot lid. For reference, the Fortuner in the pictures is an Indonesian spec GR Sport model and some bits might look different from the Indian model.

Talking about the interiors, the SUV features a long list of modifications, both in terms of premium material as well as features. The overall interiors get altogether new upholstery finished in cream colour which goes well with the GR Sport variant’s all-black dashboard theme.

All the seats get high-grade microfiber leather, however, the captain seats in the middle row also feature a headrest pillow and ambient lighting. In addition to this, the steering wheel gets a leather cover with Nappa Wollsdorf material and all the door trims get a soft touch premium finish. Even the headliner gets a premium leather finish and the sun visors are wrapped in a suede fabric cover.

Apart from these, the highlight is the new centre console which gets features like 5-inch touchscreen control, wireless charging, fast USB charging, hand rest and compartment box, ambient lighting, silver and piano black garnish on the edges, cup holder, ambient lighting and more.

The 5-inch screen on the centre console works as the control centre for the 11.6-inch HD roof-mounted multimedia screen with a folding mechanism. To enhance the sound quality, a 10-inch sub-woofer is neatly integrated into the boot area of the Fortuner Altera. This sub-woofer works in symphony with the two-way coaxial Venom Audio speakers to deliver an enriching sound experience.

