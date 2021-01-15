This Modified Suzuki Jimny Looks Like Its Ready To Go Drifting

The Suzuki Jimny is also headed to the Indian market, however, keeping in mind the market demand, an exclusive 5-door version of the SUV will be made available

Originally launched back in 2018, the current-gen Suzuki Jimny MK4 is loved by people all around the globe, and is also soon set to be brought to the Indian market. It should be noted that Suzuki offers the SUV in two avatars in its home country – the regular version that complies with Japan’s kei car regulations; and the Jimny Sierra, which is also exported to other markets.

The regular Jimny misses out on some noteworthy visual features like fender flares, and also gets smaller bumpers as compared to the Jimny Sierra. Japan’s ESB Customs has tried to give the Jimny a makeover in order to increase its appeal. However, the modifier has chose the unconventional way to do so.

Instead of modifying it to look like a hardcore off-roader, ESB Customs decided it to convert it into a street racing machine. To start off, the modifications made to this Jimny include a 90 mm lowered ride height with the help of a custom CLS suspension with an anti-roll kit.

Also included is a CLS Barrel aero kit that comprises of a redesigned bumper with triangular air-intakes and a body-colored shroud for the upper part of the grille that makes the cute little Jimny look like it’s very angry. Other changes on the outside include flared wheel arches, side skirts, roof mounted spoiler and a custom rear bumper.

The biggest change made to its exteriors has to be the white painted custom CLS wheels that are covered in low profile wide rubber, and add to the car’s street-cred. While the pictures of the modified Jimny’s cabin aren’t available yet, it boasts a custom CLS steering wheel and upholstery.

This modified Jimny isn’t road legal, but was supposed to be showcased at the Tokyo Auto Salon this month, however, the event stands cancelled. Hence, the customised car expected to be displayed at a subsequent auto show in the country later. While the Jimny Sierra gets Suzuki’s 1.5-litre powertrain, the regular Jimny comes with a 660 cc, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 64 PS and 95 Nm.