This Modified Suzuki Jimny from JAOS Tuning Is A Highly Capable Off-roader

Suzuki Jimny could make it to our market early next year as the new generation Maruti Gypsy, it will be sold in India in a 5-door format and will retail through NEXA outlets

The fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny has been in the limelight ever since it broke covers over two years ago. The micro-SUV has been a worldwide hit, with many car buyers appreciating the highly affordable model for its great off-road behaviour. A lot of tuning companies have already come up with their customization options for this Jimny and we’ve even some of these mod-jobs converting the li’l SUV into a G-Wagon replica.

The latest customization job comes from Japanese tuner JAOS, which has given the micro SUV a totally badass look by increasing its ride height, changing the stock rims with new 16-inch wheels and shodding them with BF-Goodrich Mud-Terrain T / A KM3 tires.

Other than this, the SUV has also received a new paintjob which gets white as its base paint shade and comes with many decals and silver accents. The original grille has been replaced with a new unit that is inspired from small Kei cars from Suzuki called Lapin and Hustler.

Both these cars have enjoyed a great success in the Japanese Domestic Market. The rear-end of the vehicle gets four small round taillights. Other than this, the SUV also gets JAOS badges. The interior gets a removable sports steering wheel.

From the looks of it, the mechanic bits have been left untouched, which means this Suzuki Jimny continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K-series engine that outputs a maximum power of 102 hp and a peak torque of 130 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. A 4-speed torque-converter automatic unit is optionally available on this variant.

The ladder frame Suzuki Jimny is more suited for off-road use than highway driving. Top-end performance isn’t exactly this SUV’s forte as it runs out of steam at 145 kmph. Off the beaten tarmac, however, the SUV can teach some serious lessons to bigger and more sophisticated SUVs. Also, thanks to the various modifications that this SUV carries, the JAOS-tuned Jimny turns out to be a more capable off-roader than the regular version.