This Modified Royal Enfield Classic Looks Like A WW2-Era Machine

Check out this brilliant-looking Royal Enfield Classic 350, affectionately called ‘Encode’, which adds even more vintage flavour to the design

Royal Enfield may be a motorcycle manufacturer, but its indirect contributions to the field of art are undeniable. Auto enthusiasts all over India love to treat RE motorcycles as canvas, ideal for showing off one’s artistic side. We’ve seen plenty of examples of modified Royal Enfields in the past, and here we bring you another one, customised with a vintage touch.

This Royal Enfield Classic, named ‘Encode’, has been customised by Haldankar Customs, a custom garage based in Mumbai. There are plenty of changes done to the motorcycle, which we shall state here, starting with the front end. The headlight is a round unit, similar to the stock motorcycle, but all the surrounding elements have been stripped out.

The signature ‘Tiger-eye’ pilot lights have been removed, as have been the covers for the front forks. The instrument cluster is also new, and adds an analogue clock to the mix. The front mudguard is also custom, with a longitudinally-mounted number plate bearing the name of the motorcycle. The fuel tank is also new, and its larger than the original one (18 litres against 13.5 litres), with a small rack on top of it.

The custom engine-guard and the exhaust pipe have both been wrapped, and look extremely rugged. The airbox gets a belt strap on it, which adds to the vintage feel of the bike. Instead of a pillion seat, we see a luggage rack on the tail-end of this motorcycle, with two luggage mounts as well, one on each side. The wheels on this motorcycle are blacked-out spoked units, shod with all-terrain rubber.

The entire body of this bike has been painted in a dark shade of matte green or matte black, save for the badges here and there. We love the overall of this motorcycle, which seems inspired by World War II dispatch motorcycles. Most of those didn’t have any suspension though, but historical accuracy shouldn’t take precedence over rider comfort, should it?

Just like the stock motorcycle, the front brake is a disc, while the rear one is a drum init. This particular model is the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is powered by a 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor generates 20.07 PS of max power and 28 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox.