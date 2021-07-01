This Modified RE Thunderbird Relishes Harley-Like Bobber Identity

Check out this custom-built Royal Enfield Thunderbird, which draws some design inspiration from a Harley-Davidson motorcycle

Royal Enfield is the leader in the premium section of the Indian motorcycle market. The brand specialises in retro-style mid-capacity bikes, with engine sizes ranging from 350cc to 650cc. Due to the simplistic architecture of RE motorcycles, they are extremely easy to modify, which has given rise to a massive customisation trend.

Here, we have a modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird, built by Bittoo Bike Modification, a custom workshop near Karol Bagh, Delhi. The design of this custom Royal Enfield seems to be inspired by Harley-Davidson Iron 883, although not by much. At the front, we see an aftermarket LED headlight, along with a new triple clamp and fork seals.

The motorcycle also gets a new single-pod instrument cluster, offset to the right, along with new bar-end rearview mirrors. The fuel tank looks large and is slanted toward the rear. The motorcycle also gets new split seats, with the rider’s seat positioned lower than the stock one. The pillion seat gets a separate mount, with an integrated pillion grabrail, which is quite an interesting design detail.

The front and rear fenders are both custom units, and the turn indicators are all aftermarket units as well. The taillight sports a chrome cover with ‘STOP’ lettering, and it’s now mounted on the left swingarm along with the numberplate. The motorcycle also sports aftermarket alloy wheels, shod with massive tyres.

The fuel tank and custom side boxes sport bright red paint with custom logos and branding, and the wheels sport red highlights. The rest of the motorcycle has been blacked out almost entirely, including the frame, engine assembly, etc., with a few chrome bits here and there.

The motorcycle now gets dual exhaust pipes as well, which looks extremely cool, although the second pipe doesn’t seem to be functional. These are straight pipe exhausts, with insulated wrapping till the halfway point on both. We also see an aftermarket air filter here, which should help the single-cylinder thumper breathe better.

Overall, we’re quite impressed by the design of this custom-built Royal Enfield. However, such extensive modifications are illegal in India, so if you’re caught riding such a motorcycle on public roads, the cops would issue heavy fines.