This Modified Maruti Swift Features Styling And Performance Upgrades

Here, we have a second-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift, with a custom wrap job, new rims, a few performance parts, and a stage one tune

Affordable performance is hard to come by in India, especially if you’re on a budget. Manufacturers have previously tried to offer sporty yet affordable vehicles in India, like Fiat Abarth Punto and Tata Tiago & Tigor TJP, but sadly, these vehicles didn’t enjoy a lot of popularity and had to be discontinued. As such, the average Indian buyer has to look towards aftermarket solutions in pursuit of performance.

Here, we have a modified example of the second-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, owned by Akshay Karade, which gets a few performance mods. It sports an HKS performance exhaust, along with a cold air intake and a performance air filter. It also gets a stage one tune, for increased power and torque.

In stock condition, the second-gen Swift generated 83 bhp and 115 Nm. This custom Swift, however, belts out 90 bhp and 124 Nm. The ECU has also been calibrated to add pops and crackles, which adds character to the vehicle. Other than performance upgrades, visual customisations have also been made here.

At the front of the vehicle, we see smoked-out headlamps (with AES projector lights) and custom LED turn indicators. Two tow hooks have been added to the front bumper, and there’s also a lip spoiler at the bottom. At the sides, we see 15-inch deep-dish wheels shod with 205/55 Maxxis rubber. The front brakes feature red callipers, and the rear gets red drum brakes.

Other than that, the car also gets a large roof-mounted spoiler, new custom taillights, and an aftermarket sunroof. It also sports a custom ‘Nardo Grey’ full-body wrap, which looks extremely appealing and sporty. Personally speaking, a dual-tone treatment (with a blacked-out roof) would’ve been even better.

The second-generation Swift was introduced in India back in 2011, and was replaced by the third-gen model in 2018. Apart from the 1.2-litre petrol engine, it also had a 1.3-litre diesel engine option, which generated 74 bhp and 190 Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox was the only transmission option available, as automatics weren’t in demand back in the day.