This Modified Maruti Suzuki Swift Aspires To Be A Mini Cooper

The Maruti Suzuki Swift’s looks have always worked in the hatchback’s favours, and a few modifications like these take the car to a different level

Not many would argue against the fact that Maruti Suzuki Swift has always been a looker, since the first-gen model. Currently in its third-gen avatar, the hatchback is still loved by Indians for its looks, along with other characteristics like its peppy engine, its nimble steering etc.

The handsome looks also opens doors for modifications to take the beauty of the hatch a step further. We bring to you a third-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift that has been equipped with Union Jack motif tail lights i.e. the British flag tail lamps that are usually seen on British-origin Mini Coopers.

The modification has been made possible by N Vogue Auto Designs, a modification shop based in Karol Bagh, Delhi. Talking about the tail lamps, these are full LED units. They are made up of detailed combination of LED tubes, and also come with sequential turn indicators that have been inspired from Audi.

The tail lamps have also been completely smoked out in order to further enhance their appeal. Apart from the alloy wheels, other modifications made to this Midnight Blue Swift include sporty looking 17-inch multi spoke alloy wheels that are wrapped in wide-section tyres which improves the hatchback’s road presence.

No changes have been made to the car’s mechanical bits. That being said, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently offered with a sole 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 83 PS of maximum power, along with 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional AMT.

Maruti Suzuki is also working on launching a mid-life facelift of the Swift in the Indian market soon, which will likely be plonked with Baleno’s 1.2-litre DualJet motor that produces extra 7 PS of power over the current powertrain. However, the 113 Nm torque output will remain the same.

Maruti Suzuki currently retails the Swift at a starting price of Rs 5.19 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.02 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The car competes against the likes of Ford Figo, Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios among other hatchbacks in the country.