This Lowered Maruti Swift With Custom Alloys Looks Utterly Gorgeous

Here, we have a modified Maruti Swift, which looks aggressive and sporty with lowered springs, custom wheels, and chrome delete

Maruti Swift is one of the most popular cars in India, owing to its affordability and fun-to-drive nature. The latter characteristic also makes it a favourite among auto enthusiasts, a lot of whom love to personalise and customise their vehicles. The Swift has a lot of aftermarket support, and we’ve seen plenty of modified examples out in the streets.

Here, we have another such example, beautifully customised by Hashir, a resident of Kerala. The vehicle sports plenty of aesthetic changes, like a new front grille and a front splitter. The car also gets chrome delete, i.e., all the chrome parts have been replaced by piano black elements. The headlamps are smoked and partially covered, which gives the car an aggressive face. At the side, we see custom 17-inch alloy wheels, with 205/40 Nankang tyres.

The roof has been blacked out, save for a few inches on the left and right side, which adds a little character to the styling. The car also gets blacked-out ORVMs and window visors. At the rear, we see a pair of LED taillamps, with piano black embellishments, along with a prominent roof-mounted spoiler, blacked-out to match with the roof.

This modified Swift has been lowered with the use of Cobra suspension springs. The front end of the car has been lowered by 30mm, and the rear is just a shade lower than that as well. The exhaust system has also been modified, and features a free flow pipe. We’re sure the vehicle will turn a lot of heads, either by its looks or by its noise!

No changes have been reported to the engine and transmission. This particular model is the petrol variant of the Swift, which sports a 1.2-litre engine. This motor develops a maximum power figure of 83 PS and peak torque of 113 Nm. There are two transmission options on offer – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

The price of the 2020 Maruti Swift ranges from Rs. 5.19 lakh to Rs. 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, it competes with the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, and Ford Figo.