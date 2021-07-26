This Is The New Mahindra Logo Set To Debut With XUV700

Apart from a plethora of first-in-segment features, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 might also get a new Mahindra logo

Mahindra is on a roll these days. The Indian UV giant launched the new-gen Mahindra Thar last year, and it turned out to be a huge success in the Indian automotive space. Recently, Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo, which comes with a lot of segment-first features. Now, before we start talking about upcoming products from the carmaker, there’s a hot news that we have got to share.

The indigenous brand has been working on a new logo. Well, the image here shows how the new logo would look like. In fact, with the new logo, a complete brand overhaul is assumed. The outgoing logo was adopted officially in the year 2002, with the launch of first-gen Scorpio.

The new logo is set to make its debut with the upcoming XUV700. In contrast to the outgoing logo, the new logo looks like an upper case ‘M’. Well, it looks much simpler and more elegant than the outgoing logo. However, before it makes its way to the upcoming XUV700, it will undergo a few tweaks.

Talking of the Mahindra XUV700, it will be the brand’s flagship offering in the Indian market. The three-SUV will sit on a monocoque frame and will come loaded to the gills. Mahindra has been releasing teasers of the XUV700 for quite some time. Hence, we do know of some features which will be seen on the upcoming Mahindra SUV.

The XUV700 will come with auto booster headlamps. This feature will provide extra illumination when the SUV will be driven in dark environments above 80 kmph. Moreover, it will come with a panoramic sunroof, pop-out smart door handles, and driver drowsiness detection. Also, expect the XUV700 to get a superior AWD system than that seen on the outgoing XUV500.

For the powertrain options, Mahindra XUV700 is likely to get two engine choices – 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel. The former is expected to develop around 190 Hp, while the latter will put out a peak power output of more than 150 Hp. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.