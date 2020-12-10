This Is How The Honda Dio Repsol Edition Looks Like In Real Life – Video

While the pricing for the standard Honda Dio starts from Rs 61,970 onwards, the Dio Repsol edition will set you back by Rs 67,820 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

A few weeks ago, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) launched the Repsol limited edition version of its 110 cc scooter, the Dio in the Indian market, at a starting price of Rs 67,820 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is Rs 2,500 more than the top-end DLX variant of the standard Dio.

The premium you for the Repsol edition variant over the standard Dio gets you orange and white graphics inspired by Repsol Honda racing team, on the entire body of the scooter, as well as orange-coloured alloy wheels. Apart from the fancy stickers, the Dio Repsol edition is the same scooter as the standard version.

However, is the Dio Repsol edition really worth the premium? Here is a video of the said variant to help you see how the new scooter looks like in real life, take a look –

The video has been uploaded by Thamarakshan Biju Cen on their YouTube channel, and not only displays the Dio Repsol in all its glory, but also reviews it. That being said, the limited-edition scooter is powered by the same 109.19 cc, fuel-injected single-cylinder motor as the standard Honda Dio.

This motor belts out 7.65 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm, and 9 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The features on offer with the scooter include an engine start/stop switch along with an integrated dual function switch, an external fuel lid, passing switch and side stand indicator with engine cut-off. It also gets an LED headlamp as well as a 3-step Eco indicator on the instrument cluster that helps save fuel.

The Dio gets a telescopic suspension up front, along with a 3-step adjustable spring loaded hydraulic setup at the back. The pricing for the standard Dio starts from Rs 61,970, while the DLX edition is priced at Rs 65,320 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The scooter puts up against the likes of Yamaha Ray ZR, TVS Scooty Zest 110, TVS Scooty Pep+, Hero Pleasure Plus among other similarly priced scooters currently available in the market.