This Cutesy Nissan GT-R Is A Modified Daihatsu With An Alluring Exterior

Liberty Walk has worked its magic on the Daihatsu Copen to bring up the sporty body kits but underneath it has the heart of a kei car

Nissan GT-R is a mighty sportscar that does not need any introduction and for years, the Japanese manufacturer has held it as its flagship performer. The hardcore machine is a corner tamer with an advanced aerodynamically sculpted body and its engine just complements everything right about the GT-R. What you see here is a Daihatsu Copen wearing attire of the GT-R.

The Japan-based Liberty Walk is a well known custom firm that makes sporty accessorised packages and is famous throughout its history for making people drool. The company has been creating body kits for the Daihatsu Copen for sometime and the first of it was showcased three years ago. The two-seater Copen does look like a cutesy convertible you would not want to miss.

The low slung stance gives it a street presence that you would not see everyday. Let us examine the kit shall we? It features a GT-R like front grille, while the LED Daytime Running Lights do add modernity. The peculiar air inlet does resemble that of the Nissan GT-R. In fact, the regular set of headlights found in the Copen gels well into the front design.

The sleek front splitter brings sportiness to the entire package as the wide bodykit makes for a garage A-lister. Other notable changes include prominent wheel arches, aftermarket wheels with black spokes, bespoke side skits and the Marlboro livery that will instigate most of the motorsport fans. At the back, the massive rear wing, rear diffuser and GT-R badging are there to be witnessed.

Even the quartet of tailpipes are similar to the mighty GT-R. The Daihatsu Copen is a humble Japanese kei car at the end of the day despite its wild looks as Liberty Walk kept it that way. It continues to use the 658 cc three-cylinder engine. The real Nissan GT-R, however, is a class apart in performance, as it comes equipped with a 3.8-litre V6 engine.

In the Nismo trim, it develops 600 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 652 Nm of peak torque. It does zero to 96 kmph in just 2.5 seconds before reaching a top speed of 330 kmph.