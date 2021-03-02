This Customised Maruti Swift Gets A Body Kit & Custom Body Wrap

Check out this modified Maruti Swift, which gets a custom body wrap, aftermarket alloys, and a Suzuki Swift Sport body kit

Maruti Suzuki is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market, especially among enthusiasts. The hatchback offers good handling, great fuel economy, and decent performance. Most enthusiasts love to modify their vehicles as per their tastes, so it’s not uncommon to come across a customised Swift very now and then.

Here, we have one such modified Maruti Swift, affectionately named ‘Jelly Bean’. The vehicle is built by MIND AUTO MODS, and features a custom body wrap, a sporty body kit, and a few other mods. The car sports a custom black wrap, inspired by Uchiha Sasuke’s curse mark (from the popular anime series Naruto), which is priced at Rs. 9,500.

At the front, we see that the stock grille and bumper have been replaced by the Swift Sport kit, and the grille gets blacked-out mesh and Suzuki logo. The headlamps now get a projector setup (Rs. 3,000), which feature demon-eye lights (additional Rs. 2,350). Aftermarket foglamps have been added, and the front bumper gets an additional splitter (priced at Rs. 3,000).

At the sides, we see 15-inch 8j alloy wheels, which cost Rs. 26,000, and the tyres get rubber stickers, worth Rs. 3,000 (including installation charge). The ORVMs are blacked-out, and we see door visors and side skirts as well on the car. The rear section features new aftermarket LED taillights (Rs. 12,500), along with a Swift Sport rear bumper, with dual exhaust pipes and a faux diffuser.

The car also gets a roof-mounted spoiler, painted in black (Rs. 6,500). The badges and Suzuki logo have been removed from the tailgate, which gives it an uncluttered look. The windows and windscreens get an extremely dark tint, but the tint is reportedly removed every time the car is taken out on the street.

The Swift Sport body kit, consisting of front bumper, front grille, side skirts, and rear bumper (with dual exhaust tips) is priced at Rs. 31,500, with additional charges for paint. Also, the car gets a Valvetronic exhaust (Rs. 18,500), which gets a remote control for the valve. This allows the driver to alter the exhaust sound on the fly!