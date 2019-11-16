This Customised Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Looks Eye Pleasing

The modified Maruti Suzuki S-Presso with a new set of alloy wheels, skid plates up front and rear look highly appealing

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the S-Presso in the domestic market towards the end of September 2019. Dubbed as the smallest SUV within the Indian range of the brand, the S-Presso has become an instant hit among buyers due to its youthful appeal.

In its very first sales month in October 2019, the S-Presso garnered a total of 10,634 units and played a crucial hand in the largest carmaker in the country posting YoY volume growth after several months. The S-Presso sits below the Vitara Brezza in the lineup and it costs between Rs. 3.69 lakh and Rs. 4.91 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The S-Presso rivals the newly facelifted Renault Kwid, Mahindra KUV100 and Hyundai Santro among other budget-oriented hatchbacks. The five-seater is sold in six paint schemes namely Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Metallic Granite Grey, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Silky Silver and Solid Superior White.

Based on the Concept Future S, the S-Presso is a certain looker and it can be further enhanced by Expedition or Energetic accessory package that gives a high degree of personalisation freedom to the customers. A customised S-Presso’s pictures have greeted online courtesy of its owner and they show some bold styling updates.

Amidst wearing Metallic Granite Grey paint job, the modified S-Presso rides on a set of new five-spoke star-shaped alloy wheels with sporty red brake callipers and it has faux skid plates up front and rear protecting the underbody. If black roof rails and more black accents were introduced, this S-Presso could have looked far more impressive.

We do hope more owners would come up with modifications so that we could see the underlying potential of the mini SUV. The stock S-Presso is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 68 horsepower and 90 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.