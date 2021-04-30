This Customised Jawa Perak Is A Beautiful Tribute To A Martyr

The Jawa Perak is currently priced at Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and is available with a 334 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 30.64 PS and 31 Nm

Hyderabad-based Eimor Customs is a very well-known modification house that is famous for tastefully transforming motorcycles. We recently reported about a Royal Enfield Electra 350 that was converted into a dedicated cruiser bike by Eimor, but they are already ready with another surprise for us.

This time around, a Jawa Perak has been used in the customisation, and while the modification isn’t as radical as its other projects, it’s certainly the one that has moved us the most and we’ll remember for the longest time. Known as SUSHIL, the motorcycle has been branded as a tribute to a braveheart.

The motorcycle has been customised as a beautiful tribute to the valiant martyr Lt. Sushil Khajuria, and was commissioned by his brother Sunil and sister Deepika. The motorcycle features a high-gloss camo green paint scheme instead of the matte black colour that is offered with the Jawa Perak as standard. The tank and the headlamp cluster are dedicated to his life in the army, with photographs with his comrades, symbol of OTA, Chennai and other aspects of his life as an army man on it.

The sides of the tank feature his photos in combat uniform and pictures with his buddy. The top of the tank reflects the news articles as well as the pictures of the Amar Jawan Jyothi tribute that he was honoured with. There are also pictures and news articles on Kupwara, highlighting the unfortunate event and the location where it took place.

Apart from that, the headlight cover holds the logo of OTA Chennai, where Khajuria had graduated from. To give you a brief background, “on September 26-27 night, a group of six-seven militants with a huge cache of arms and ammunition tried to infiltrate the Keran sector of Kupwara district. When around 12:30 am, our troopers at the Shamsabari range got information about it, they surrounded them.”

“In the ensuing gun battle, the nation lost two police officers, a jawan and an officer. The officer was identified as Lt. Sushil Khajuria. He attained martyrdom on Sept. 27 after killing two militants and got critically injured while helping injured soldiers to safety.” Eimor Customs has done a beautiful job customising this motorcycle to keep his memory alive and also bring awareness for the martyrs of this country.