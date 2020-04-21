This Customised 2020 Isuzu V-Cross Looks Uber Cool From Every Angle

Besides a slew of mechanical upgrades, the customised Isuzu V-Cross gets satin black exterior to enhance its visual appeal

In India, the lifestyle pickup truck trend has not really caught on among customers and we only have limited options for discerning buyers. The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross appeals to the owners who really like to test the utility capabilities of their vehicles both on- and off-road while taking pride is hustling a head-turner wherever they go.

The Southeast Asian markets like Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines have a rich pickup truck culture as brands like Ford, Toyota and Isuzu have certainly made their presences felt. The V-Cross plays a significant role in Isuzu’s volume sales in such marketplaces and its ability to be modified and personalised has people coming at it more and more.

Dam Auto Car has customised a 2020 Isuzu V-Cross into an absolute bonkers machine. The satin black exterior finish bodes well with the overall changes as it gives a sinister look to the pickup truck. The wheels and tyres are from Custom Wheel Thailand while it also gets two-inch front lift and two-inch rear lift from Pro Comp suspension systems.

The upper control arm and front drive shaft along with the stabiliser ball joint are from Bangkok-based Sun 4×4 aftermarket suspension system. Additionally, the Fox 2.0 Performance Series Monotube front shock and 10-step Fox 2.0 rear shock are also part of the custom package. The V-Cross runs on Hostile wheels with H113 rims as well.

Dam Auto Car mod firm did not go crazy on the design details as the stock V-Cross’ styling elements have been kept intact like the massive upright front grille, U-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, vertically stacked twin fog lamps and the underbody skid plate protection. The satin black shade and the huge wheels have made a big difference in catapulting the visual appeal of the V-Cross.

Besides a host of mechanical upgrades, the performance numbers of the pickup truck appears to have been kept unchanged. The new generation D-Max we are yet to get in India is retailed with 1.9-litre diesel and 3.0-litre diesel engines in markets like Thailand. The former develops 150 horsepower and 350 Nm in the domestic V-Cross and elsewhere the latter generates 190 horsepower and 450 Nm.