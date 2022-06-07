This Custom Yamaha Bike Is A Cross Between MT-15 & KTM 390 Duke

By
Kshitij Rawat
-
Yamaha Vixion R modified MT-15 KTM 390 Duke img1

Check out this customised Yamaha Vixion R from Indonesia, which features design elements from MT-15 and KTM 390 Duke

Yamaha is one of the most popular two-wheeler manufacturers in the world. The Japanese brand has plenty of performance-oriented motorcycles – of varying engine capacities – in its lineup in different markets across the globe. Here, we have one small-capacity Yamaha motorcycle from Indonesia, which has been masterfully customised, sporting a unique design.

This particular motorcycle is a Yamaha Vixion R – a naked version of YZF-R15 exclusive to South East Asian markets. It differs from MT-15 significantly in design, but this particular model has plenty of similarities with it, and even with KTM 390 Duke! Let’s take a closer look at this modified Vixion R.

The most obvious change is the new LED headlamp unit, taken from a KTM 390 Duke, but with carbon fibre and red paint finish. We also see a tiny carbon-fibre-finished visor here. The front forks and fuel tank covers have been taken from MT-15 instead. There are plenty of parts taken from other motorcycles as well, including dual front disc brakes from the Honda CBR 600.

Yamaha Vixion R modified MT-15 KTM 390 Duke img6

The brake callipers, however, are aftermarket units from RCB. The motorcycle also gets a new radial master cylinder for the front brake and a new hydraulic clutch, both from RCB as well. Other than that, a custom sprocket set and chain from DID have been installed here. The taillight has been sourced from a Yamaha MT-09, and a faux carbon-fibre tail tidy can be seen here.

The exhaust system is custom as well, with parts from Yamaha R6, while the swingarm was sourced from a Yamaha R25. The instrument console is an aftermarket semi-digital system from Koso. The motorcycle also gets wide tyres – a 120-section tyre at the front and a 180-section tyre at the rear.

Yamaha Vixion R modified MT-15 KTM 390 Duke img5

Overall, this is an extremely good-looking custom motorcycle – much more than the sum of its parts. The customisations on this modified Yamaha Vision R are worth IDR 33 million (around INR 1.77 lakh). In comparison, the motorcycle itself is reported to cost IDR 29.25 million (~ INR 1.57 lakh)!

Image source: Iwan Banaran