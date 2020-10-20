This Custom Wrapped Sonet Is The Black Edition We Wish To See From Kia

Kia Sonet HTK variant equipped with iMT has been customised with new 16-inch wheels, satin black wrap and an all-black interior

Kia Motors India Limited launched the Sonet compact SUV a few weeks ago and it has been well-received among domestic customers for its sporty design cues, wide range of powertrain options and a packed features list. The sub-four-metre SUV reached the top of the sales charts in its highly competitive segment within 12 days of its debut as it beat both Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

The Sonet has all the bells and whistles to perform well on consistent basis in garnering volumes as the booking numbers are certainly soaring. When a product that created huge buzz hits the market, it is natural for it to be customised by the owners and enthusiasts alike and the Sonet is no different as the styling elements will certainly be enhanced by the custom firms.

The South Korean auto major has followed the global design language used across its crossover range as Kia is known for its polarising appeal. The styling details in the Sonet are a pair of sleek headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, aggressive front bumper with fog lamps, chrome embellishments all around, lower air intake with faux scoops, signature Tiger Nose front grille, full-width LED tail lamps, etc.

The customised Kia Sonet we have shown here was the first unit delivered in black colour in the city of Bengaluru towards the end of September to Mr.Prashanth Swaminathan. The HTK variant had its steel wheels changed to 16-inch GTR Pro alloy wheels and secondly, the car was completely blacked out as Avery Dennison Satin Black vinyl was used to wrap the already stylish looking Sonet.

Since the wrap would not stick well with chrome and metallic surfaces, the chrome bits and brushed aluminium plastic trims were painted in glossy black colour. It goes without saying that the Tata Harrier Dark Edition has certainly been an inspiration behind this creation. While the pictures of the interior are not available, the cabin is also said to be done up in all-black theme.

The six-speed iMT equipped Kia Sonet costs around Rs. 12 lakh on-road, Bengaluru and the entire modification led to the owner spending close to Rs. 1 lakh (material sourced by the owner) and the alloy wheels costed Rs. 30,000. What do you think about this all-black wrapped Kia Sonet? Do you want to see Kia making a special edition this way?