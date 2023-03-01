This Custom Three-Row Mahindra Thar Is Unique & Functional

The custom three-row Mahindra Thar featured here has some unique elements and we have talked about them in detail below

The five-door Mahindra Thar is currently under development and is expected to make its debut later this year before going on sale in India. Before its arrival though, we have seen multiple three-door customisations on the old and existing second-generation Thar. Here we have pictures of a rather unique three-row Thar, which has an unusually long metal roof on top.

The occupants get wooden footboards while the second and third row seating arrangement is in a stepped-up manner and the final row is pushed to the edges as the bootspace is completely sacrificed. It must be noted that this customised three-row Thar appeals to public speakers or any party-related affairs as the passengers get the whole road view without obtrusion from pillars as there aren’t any.

It is well thought out in a lot of sense as the second and final row of passengers can climb directly on the wooden stairs mounted on a steel moulding that runs across the body. The absence of a tailgate and no provision for mounting meant that the spare wheel is fitted up front. The wooden finish can also be seen on the doors and armrests for the middle and third rows.

Back to the upcoming five-door Thar, it is expected to be offered in RWD and 4WD configurations judging by the latest spy images. The 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engines will likely continue and it is highly unlikely that the 1.5L D117 diesel found in the RWD three-door Thar will be used in the bigger Thar.

Both six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions will be made available. If Mahindra offers the five-door Thar in RWD and 4WD layouts, it will have an expansive range to take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny and five-door Force Gurkha. It will be based on the same platform as the Scorpio N and will have an extended wheelbase.

The wheelbase will be longer by 300 mm compared to the three-door model and it will have longer rear doors and more space for occupants as well as the boot. The interior layout and features list will be largely similar to the three-door Thar.