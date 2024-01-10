This Custom Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Gets A Sidecar

This custom-made Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 with a sidecar by Cherry’s Company is unique and sports ultimate attention to detail

We all know that Royal Enfield makes some of the most modification-friendly bikes and the Super Meteor 650 is no different. We have already come across multiple mind-blowing custom-made bikes based on the Super Meteor 650 with the American-style chopper being the last one. The latest customised Super Meteor 650 by Cherry’s Company has been shared on the brand’s Instagram handle and the sidecar concept makes it very unique.

If it wasn’t for the picture, nobody would have imagined a sidecar concept in a Super Meteor 650, that too in the current modern bike scene. While there are plenty of visual upgrades as well, we can’t undermine the mechanical changes undertaken to fit the sidecar. To begin with the design, the bike retains its cruiser stance, however, a host of changes have been carried out to its styling.

The front end is constituted by a 21-inch front wheel, a new LED headlamp and a familiar handlebar setup. The tank is a brand new custom-made unit along with the single-piece seat and short rear fender. Even the exhaust pipe has been given a major rework and it is now flowing all the way to the end, seamlessly integrating into the overall design. To achieve precision in the design, each and every element is the body work is handmade.

Setting the cosmetic changes apart, there have been significant changes to the bike’s mechanicals including a reduction in trail for an easier manoeuvre, custom-made front shocks, changes in engine positioning and a few alternations to the rear suspension to accommodate the fatter tyres.

Talking about the sidecar, it is a complete custom build from scratch and sports vintage styling which is in line with the custom bike’s overall theme. It is fitted with a 19-inch 60-spoke wheel and uses a leaf spring along with a standard motorcycle shock absorber.

It is interesting to note that the front tyre misses out on a disc brake. This omission has been made up by using a dedicated disc for the sidecar and double-disc brake setup on the rear wheel. In addition to this, the bike also sports a mechanical parking brake which can be of great help in a parking lot.