This Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT650 Wears A Bolt-On Kit

Check out this beautifully modified Royal Enfield Continental GT650 from Thailand, built by Thrive Customs

Royal Enfield Continental GT was first launched in India back in 2018, and it has captured the hearts of millions of motorcycle enthusiasts all over the country since. It also enjoys a lot of popularity overseas, especially in European and South Asian markets, where it is a popular choice for custom projects, just like in India.

We’ve seen plenty of modified Royal Enfield motorcycles by foreign workshops, and recently another one caught our eye. This particular custom bike, built by Thrive Customs of Indonesia, wears a beautiful GT custom kit, consisting of bolt-on parts. Let’s take a closer look at design changes on the motorcycle.

At the front, we see an aftermarket light, smaller in size than the stock one. The clip-on handlebars are new as well, along with the bar-end mirrors. The motorcycle also gets a new single seat and a custom rear cowl. The rear suspension consists of aftermarket shockers, and a sporty-looking custom numberplate holder has been installed on the left swingarm.

A pair of custom exhausts have also been installed on this RE Continental GT650, which we’re sure must give the bike a thundering sound! Other noticeable design details include a pair of blacked-out alloy wheels shod with Firestone tyres. The fuel tank appears to be in stock condition, sporting the Dr. Mayhem paint scheme (which has been discontinued in India).

Overall, this custom-built Royal Enfield Continental GT650 has a mouth-watering design, and we really wish we could get our hands on it! Also, as these are bolt-on parts, the possibilities of customisations here are endless, allowing owners to mix and match parts as per their liking!

No changes have been reported to the 648cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine of the bike. This motor generates 47.65 PS of peak power and 52 Nm of maximum torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission, with a slipper clutch available as standard. Although not the most powerful, this engine is mostly devoid of vibrations, a problem for which Royal Enfield motorcycles used to be infamous.