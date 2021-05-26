This Custom Mahindra Thar Looks Perfect For Weekend Safaris

Check out this modified second-generation Mahindra Thar, which looks extremely handsome, courtesy its off-road mods

During October last year, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the new-generation Thar in the Indian market. The SUV was a massive improvement over the previous model, as it offered better comfort, convenience, driveability, and even off-road ability. It quickly gained a lot of popularity among buyers, and booking numbers for the vehicle have gone through the roof. In fact, the waiting period for the new Thar has now reached up to nine months!

People have also been rushing to get their Thar modified as soon as they take delivery, or so it seems. Even though the vehicle arrived in the market just a few months ago, we’ve seen plenty of customised examples already. Here, we have a picture of another modified Thar, which has been shared by veteran journalist Sirish Chandran.

This modified Mahindra Thar sports plenty of changes, most of which are off-road-centric. The front end of the SUV sports a custom bumper, which gets integrated bull bar and fog lamps, along with two towing hooks and an electric winch. There’s also a bash plate underneath the bumper, to protect the underbelly out on the trails.

The front grille has been left unchanged, although the area surrounding it has been given a matt-black touch. The SUV wears a set of mountain tyres on blacked-out steel wheels, perfect for exploring the wilderness. It also gets a pair of safari-style tubular doors and an LED light bar on the roof, which further add to the off-road aesthetic of the vehicle.

The khaki paint scheme gels well with the blacked-out elements on the SUV. Interestingly, there seems to be no provision for a numberplate, which leads us to believe that this vehicle probably isn’t going to step on public roads ever. This would be a good call, as these mods are illegal as per the Motor Vehicle Act of India.

The second-gen Mahindra Thar is available with two engine option – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel. The former is capable of generating 150 PS of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque (300 Nm on MT), while the latter delivers 130 PS and 320 Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, and the SUV gets a 4WD system (with a transfer case) as standard.