This Custom KTM RC200 Features Modifications Worth Rs. 52,000

Here, we have a customized KTM RC200, which has been given a racebike treatment, with an aftermarket body kit and a sporty paint job

KTM is currently one of the most popular motorcycle brands in the Indian market, thanks to its brilliant range of low- to mid-capacity performance models. Motorcycle enthusiasts in India love to customize their rides, and thanks to the extensive aftermarket support available, plenty of modified KTM bikes roam around the streets of India.

Here, we bring you a modified KTM RC200, owned by Adarsh Suresh (IG: @__moto_pilot), which looks like a full-on track bike. The motorcycle features an aftermarket body kit, sourced from Pune-based Autologue Design. At the front, we see an aftermarket visor, which is not just taller but covers the entire face of the motorcycle. The dual projector headlamps remain unchanged, but the rear-view mirrors have been removed.

The motorcycle sports a unique paint scheme – Grey, White, and Red – with black elements here and there. There are plenty of graphics as well on the body, which enhances the sporty character of the bike further. The tail section now features a racing cowl in place of the pillion seat, like a proper racebike, turning it into a single-seater motorcycle.

The rear fender and rear tyre-hugger have been removed, giving the tail a clean and sporty look. The motorcycle continues to get an underbelly exhaust, keeping the visual bulk to a minimum. We also see a custom underbelly cowl here, which compliments the front fairing. The front fender is new as well, and it gets the same grey-white-red paint job.

The frame of the motorcycle has been blacked out, along with the alloy wheels. The bike also gets racing-style lever guards on the handlebars. The powertrain of the bike is reportedly unchanged. This particular model is the BS4 version, which generated 25.7 PS and 19.5 Nm from its 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The total cost of the customization is reported to be around Rs. 52,000. The complete body kit is worth Rs. 35,000, while the paint job and graphics are worth around Rs. 17,000. The overall design of this modified KTM RC200 is lovely, and this certainly looks like a track-worthy tool.