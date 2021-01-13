This Custom Hyundai Elantra Gets Lamborghini-Inspired Mods – Video

Check out this modified Hyundai Elantra, which gets an aero body kit, custom paint job, and a loud twin-pipe exhaust

Auto enthusiasts in India love to customise their vehicles, some more than others. From aesthetic mods to performance enhancements, we’ve seen a lot of modified cars online. The one we have here, a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, gets the former in abundance. The end result is brilliant, and this car feels straight out of old NFS videogames.

This car, named ‘Project VX’ by its owner Vishal Xander, features an aerodynamic body kit. The front end gets a massive custom grille, spindle-shaped and painted in black, which gives the car an angry look. The front bumper gets sporty air vents and integrated LED DRLs, and there’s a dual-tone splitter underneath. The headlights get custom LED DRLs and projector lamps, which look extremely sporty.

At the sides, we see a set of staggered AD-F1 M5 wheels, shod with Yokohama ADVAN Sport tyres. The front disc brakes now get body-coloured callipers, which look brilliant. The vehicle gets Lamborghini-style door vents, albeit fake, and the windows and windshields have been tinted black, which adds a layer of sportiness to the overall styling.

At the rear, we see a huge spoiler, along with a few roof-mounted aero bits. The tail section sports a blacked-out Hyundai logo, and the custom LED taillights look absolutely marvellous. The rear bumper gets faux diffuser treatment, with a twin-pipe Akrapovic exhaust peeking out at the side. The roof has been blacked-out, which looks great against the ‘Giallo Spica’ paint on the rest of the car.

Inside, the vehicle gets a custom dual-tone interior, along with new upholstery and an Avan Acoustics audio system. It also sports a custom headliner with starlights, which adds a starry night effect to the ceiling and makes the cabin feel premium. The mod job is quite thorough, and we appreciate the craftsmanship gone into customising this car.

This particular model is the diesel-automatic variant of the 2012 Hyundai Elantra. Under the hood is a 1.6-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel engine, which can generate 128 PS (at 4000 rpm) and 260 Nm (at 1900-2750 rpm). The automatic gearbox is a smooth-shifting 6-speed torque converter unit, which sends power to the front wheels.