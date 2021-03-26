This Custom-Built Royal Enfield 350 Is A Brawny Lowrider

Check out this modified Royal Enfield 350, which has been transformed into a badass lowrider by Delhi-based XLNC Customs

Royal Enfield is the most popular premium motorcycle brand in India, with a cult-like following among enthusiasts. It is also the preferred choice among custom builders, due to the relatively simple platform of these bikes. We’ve featured plenty of customised Royal Enfields in the past, some of which were exceptionally pretty, and now, we bring to you a badass custom lowrider motorcycle.

Built by XLNC Customs, a Delhi-based custom workshop, this model is barely recognisable as a Royal Enfield. The motorcycle gets a completely redesigned front end, featuring an aftermarket headlamp. The front forks are custom, along with the front fender. Both the wheels on this bike are aftermarket alloy units, shod with wide Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres.

The handlebar is mounted on new raisers, and features custom levers (brake and clutch) and bar-end mirrors. The tank is custom-made as well, along with the footpegs, rear fender, and other body panels. The new seat features thin cushioning, but is well sculpted and positioned extremely low. The riding posture is extremely relaxed, thanks to the forward-set footpegs and the slightly-raised handlebar.

The motorcycle also sports an LED taillight, a custom exhaust, and a side-mounted numberplate holder. Also, its wheelbase has been elongated, thanks to a longer swingarm. This customised Royal Enfield gets a matte black paint job, complete with a blacked-out engine and gearbox assembly. The bike also gets a few chromed parts, which contrast well with the rest of the motorcycle.

All the custom parts are reportedly hand-made, which makes this mod job even more impressive. At the heart of the motorcycle is a 350cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. However, this isn’t a new BS6-compliant motor, but an older one. This carburetted engine gets a K&N air filter, to improve the performance.

Regular readers might be aware that such extensive modifications are illegal in India, as per the Motor Vehicle Act. That aside, this is surely one of the raddest custom bikes we’ve ever seen! As far as the design is concerned, this modified Royal Enfield 350 has us thoroughly impressed.