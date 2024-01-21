This Custom Built RE Interceptor 650 Is A ‘Villain’ In True Sense

The Limited Edition ‘Villain’ Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 by Neev Motorcycles gets USD forks and a proper café racer stance

Royal Enfield motorcycles are an open playground for customisation experts and we have seen multiple exceptional examples in the past. The brand’s 650cc series of bikes is currently one of the most popular choices for the modification experts and we have come across a modified Interceptor 650 by Neev Motorcycles. Let’s dive deeper into the modification carried out in the Limited Edition ‘Villain’ Interceptor 650.

To begin with, the bike sports a proper café racer stance with a chopped-off rear end, chunky tyres, a new black-gunmetal paint scheme and more. The changes to the mechanicals seem minimal with the addition of USD forks, slight modification to the main frame, a new set of clip-on handle bar to achieve the café racer-like riding stance and a dual disc brake setup on the front wheel.

Talking about the cosmetic updates, the Interceptor 650 gets a new LED headlamp, all-black multi-spoke alloy wheels, bar-end mirrors, dual-tone paint scheme for the fuel tank with RE branding along with small Villain lettering, gloss-black colour for the exposed main frame and blacked-out engine casing. In addition to this, the exhaust pipes have got gloss black colour with Akrapovic branded tips and this treatment surely looks unique.

Towards the rear, the tail lamp has been updated with a sleek LED unit paired with a distinctive seat cowl which also sports the Villain branding. The rear shock absorbers are the familiar stock units, however, the canisters are now finished in a rich golden highlight.

The overall appeal of the modified bike is further accentuated by the new set of chunky block pattern tyres and their usability remains questionable in a road-focused bike. Also, we can’t ignore the stylish yet usable sump guard which is well integrated into the bike’s new styling.

Overall, this Limited Edition ‘Villain’ modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is quite striking in terms of appearance and very thoughtful subtle changes have resulted in a unique-looking motorcycle that every enthusiast would love to have in their garage.