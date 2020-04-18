This Custom Built Ford F-150 Pickup Truck Is A Snow-Loving Mammoth

This Ford F-150 pickup truck runs on giant Nokian Hakkapeliitta 44-inch wheels that have been exclusively designed for Arctic Trucks

The Ford F-150 is one of the most popular pick up trucks in the entire world, especially in the North American countries, thanks to its off-roading capabilities. However, Arctic Trucks – an Icelandic company that specialises in the re-engineering of four wheel drive vehicles to allow them to be used in challenging conditions, has completely transformed this F-150 to take on any snow escapades you can think of.

The said F-150 has been revealed by Arctic Trucks on its official Facebook page, while no information is available on its website yet. The said pickup trucks comes with a 44-inch conversion, hence it could come with the AT44 suffix. As its name suggests, this F-150 has been fitted with massive 44-inch wheels that wear Nokian Polar Expedition tread compound.

Which variant of the F-150 is used here is still not confirmed, but it could be using Ford’s 3.5-litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 petrol engine, since it has been mentioned in the video of the modified pickup truck uploaded by Emil Grimsson, the CEO of Arctic Trucks. He has tested the F-150 AT44 for two weeks in Iceland, and he believes that the car performs pretty good. However, Grimsson also mentioned that a few things are yet to be added.

The 3.5-litre EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 engine on the Ford F-150 is capable of producing 375 hp of maximum power and 637 Nm of peak torque. The said engine is also available in a different state of tune producing 450 horsepower and 691 Nm torque.

Apart from these two powertrain options, a 2.7-litre turbocharged EcoBoost engine (325 hp), a 5.0-litre Ti-VCT V8 (395 hp), a 3.3-litre Ti-VCT V6 (290 hp) and a 3.0-litre Power Stroke turbo diesel (250 hp) engines are also offered with the pickup truck.

Ford retails the entry-level F-150 XL at a starting price of $28,745 in the United States, which translates to approx. Rs 21.80 lakh in Indian currency. The top-end Limited variant costs $67,735 (Rs 51.81 lakh) without taxes.