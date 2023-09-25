This BYD SUV Has 1000 Km Range & Can Float On Water

BYD has introduced a new Hybrid SUV with a four-motor setup and it produces 1,180 hp, offers 16 off-road modes, and has luxurious interiors

China’s top EV manufacturer, BYD, is challenging the German biggies in the luxury off-roading segment with its latest product, the Yangwang U8 Premium Edition. The SUV is priced at $150,000 for which we believe you get everything that you did and didn’t ask for.

The U8 will be powered by a four-motor plug-in hybrid setup that produces a combined output of 1,180 hp. Its built on the smart e4 platform which enables it with 4-wheel independent torque vectoring control, which helps the SUV in many occasions on and off the road as well as a few party tricks like performing tank turns on both land and water.

The SUV can run up to a total of 1000kms before refuelling or charging, courtesy of its 75-liter fuel tank and 49kWh Blade battery. Charging from 30 to 80 percent takes 18 mins making it quick and efficient. The battery also provides up to 6kW vehicle-to-load capacity to charge your devices and gadgets if you decide to go camping.

The off-road experience is also expected to be the best as BYD is putting the U8 against German veterans like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with respect to ground clearance, approach angle, departure angle, and break-over angle. It is equipped with 15+1 off-road modes to adapt to any terrain, using which it has conquered the world’s tallest stationary sand dune (as claimed by BYD).

Another party trick up its sleeve is that the SUV can float on water for up to 30 minutes and sail 3kmph, which BYD claims is a feature designed specifically for emergency situations like flash floods and this feature should not be tested for fun. On the inside, this SUV offers no compromise on luxury and comes equipped with high-end Nappa leather seats, numerous high-resolution displays, multi-zone climate control, heads-up display, wireless chargers, and a 22-speaker setup from Dynaudio.

Whether it is going fast on the road, or going to places where there are no roads, the BYD Yangwang U8 seems to handle it all with exquisite luxury. We believe it is a fair price compared to other German and American Luxury SUVs, and the long list of features that it provides.

Tell us what you think about this unique extravagant SUV in the comments section below.