This Beautiful Customized Yamaha FZ-X Will Surely Steal Your Heart

Check out this modified Yamaha FZ-X, built by Hyderabad-based EIMOR Customs, which gets a sporty makeover with a custom paint job

Yamaha FZ-X is a neo-retro motorcycle based on FZ-Fi, which was launched in India back in June 2021. It is the only retro-themed model in the Japanese manufacturer’s lineup in our market. It has a pretty design, but of course, there are people who believe that there is plenty of scope for tinkering around and making it even better looking!

EIMOR Customs of Hyderabad is famous for building some of the most beautiful custom Royal Enfield motorcycles we’ve ever seen. Recently, the workshop shared images of a modified Yamaha FZ-X, and of course, it looks marvellous as well. The first thing that catches our eye is the blue and black fuel tank with a cracking pattern design on it.

The tank extensions and exhaust cover sport a dark golden finish. The tail section has been shortened and curved upwards, and an LED strip has been installed to serve as the brake light. The bike also gets a custom bobber-style single seat, which is scooped and looks very comfy. The front fender is shorter than the stock unit, and the bike gets new block-pattern tyres now.

We also see bar-end rear-view mirrors on the bike, which look extremely cool. The fully-digital LCD instruments console has been left unchanged. The changes aren’t as extreme as some other custom builds we’ve seen from EIMOR, but this FZ-X manages to look sleeker, sportier, and much more pretty.

No changes have been reported to the powertrain of the motorcycle. Yamaha FZ-X is powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which belts out a peak power of 12.4 PS and a maximum torque of 13.3 Nm in stock condition. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

It should be noted that at a price of Rs. 1.26 lakh, Yamaha FZ-X is one of the most affordable retro-themed motorcycles one can buy in the Indian market. The only other retro-style street bike available in this price range is Hero Xpulse 200T, which costs Rs. 1.20 lakh (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). The latter has a larger engine though, with significantly more power on offer.