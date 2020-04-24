This Bajaj Dominar Has Been Transformed Into A Scrambler

The Philippines is one of Bajaj Auto’s biggest export markets, while the Dominar used in this transformation is the pre-facelifted version of the motorcycle

MC Customs ph, a modification shop based in Las Pinas, Philippines has modified a Bajaj Dominar 400 (pre-facelift version) into an all-black eye-catchy scrambler motorcycle. However, the original motorcycle has not completely been stripped down of its original parts. Instead, MC Customs ph has added some additional components that make it resemble a scrambler, while retaining some of its original naked streetfighter parts.

Dubbed the ‘Lino’ project, the changes made to the motorcycle include an aftermarket round LED headlamp, round mirrors, raised handlebar, bar-end turn signals, dual-purpose tyres, custom diamond-stitched tan seats with matching handle grips, along with a gloss black paint finish.

No changes have been made to the motorcycle’s powertrain. It continues to draw power from a 373.3 cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC, single-cylinder engine which belts out 35 PS of power at 8,000 rpm, and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. In comparison, the current Indian-spec Dominar 400 has a max power output of 45 PS, which is delivered at 8,650 rpm, and a similar peak torque output of 35 Nm, which is available at 7,000 rpm.

Bajaj currently retails the Dominar 400 in the country at a starting price of Rs 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom), and the bike competes against the likes of KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, as well as the TVS Apache RR 310. Interestingly, the Bajaj Dominar 400 undercuts all its direct rivals in the Indian market.

However, the homegrown manufacturer also recently launched a smaller Dominar with an engine capacity of 248.8 cc, the Dominar 250. The single-cylinder unit is the same engine seen on the KTM 250 Duke, however, it has been tuned to generate 27 PS power and 23.5 Nm torque on the Dominar 250.

Bajaj retails the smaller Dominar 250 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.60 lakh, which make the automaker attract a wider group to the Dominar range. The 250 cc Dominar competes against the Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, and the KTM 250 Duke as well.