This 800 HP Ripsaw EV3-F4 Luxury Tank Is A Mammoth On The Move

If you are tired of living the ordinary life and get bored of pretty much everything, you may have to take a look at this. If you want to stand out from the crowd and perhaps need a vehicle that could take you anywhere on earth, by the looks of things on land, here we have a solution. The Ripsaw EV3-F4 is something your wild dreams are made of and think we are kidding?

Certainly not, the Howe & Howe Ripsaw EV3-F4 is a one-of-a-kind tank without the cannon and it can be bought by anyone as it has been put up on sale on the Hemings Auction website. Since the Howe & Howe company has vast experience in building military vehicles and provide vehicles for individual customers based on their requirements, the Ripsaw EV3-F4 is a wild dream!

Despite its menacing look, the Ripsaw EV3-F4 does not have a weapon system onboard but it does come equipped with tactical equipment. The tracks are made of polyurethane enabling a massive 51 cm ground clearance that will help in tackle any kind of terrain. Amidst its bold body panels and sturdy build, the Ripsaw EV3-F4 has a rather soothing interior.

It comprises a pair of Recaro front seats with heating and ventilation functions, a steering wheel inspired by the Yoke unit in the Tesla Model S, two 12-inch touchscreen displays sourced from Garmin, one screen displaying external cameras and the other giving necessary driver information, and during the night, the around view camera offers thermal views and infrared too.

Despite the bonkers exterior, the Howe & Howe Ripsaw EV3-F4 may use an all-electric drivetrain as in a typical modern vehicle you think? Absolutely not! It is equipped with a 6.6-litre turbocharged Duramax V8 diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 800 hp and 2,033 Nm of peak torque. It tips the weighing scale at 4.5 tons (you may not wonder why it has a diesel engine now).

The Howe & Howe Ripsaw EV3-F4 is said to be one of the fastest tracked vehicles on the planet and it has a top speed of 97 kmph. The current bidding rate of the vehicle starts at USD 4,25,000 (Rs. 3.14 crore).