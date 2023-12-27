These Beautiful Custom Jimny Body Kits Pay Homage To Iconic Hatchbacks

At the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, DAMD will showcase two different custom body kits for the Suzuki Jimny paying homage to two iconic hatchbacks

The Jimny has been sold in various markets worldwide, contributing to its global recognition and popularity. Its success can be attributed to its versatility, with appeal across different regions and demographics. Over the years, the Suzuki Jimny has developed a cult following among off-road enthusiasts and fans of compact SUVs.

Its reputation for being a fun and capable vehicle has contributed to its sustained popularity. The Jimny’s small and boxy design makes it maneuverable and practical, especially in urban environments where parking space is limited. Its compact size also contributes to its off-road agility. The five-door Jimny was introduced earlier this year in India.

The off-road SUV is also renowned for its customisation capabilities. At the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, Japanese mod firm DAMD will showcase two different custom body kits for the Jimny. One will act as a tribute to the Renault 5 and the other will pay homage to the all conquering Lancia Delta Integrale. Ironically, both these models have their own cult following.

The Renault 5 is primarily a pocket-rocket city hatchback customised to go rallying while the same can be said for the Italian Integrale. One of the body kits comprises a grille section and headlamps reminiscing the Renault 5, complemented by OZ wheels, decals on the sides and a rear spoiler. Similarly, the other boasts identical elements to the original Lancia Delta Integrale.

Some of highlights are twin round-shaped headlamps flanking a new grille, rectangular yellow fog lamps, bonnet stripes that extend to the roof and on to the large rear spoiler. Despite the cosmetic enhancements, no mechanical updates have been made as the familiar 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine continues to produce a maximum power output of 101 bhp.

DAMD will unveil a host of other modified vehicles at the Auto Salon next month and the prices of the new Jimny body kits are expected to be revealed officially at the motoring show as well. The show will see the debuts of new models and concepts from a variety of car manufacturers, mostly Japanese.