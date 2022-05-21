The Second Ever Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Unveiled, Priced Rs. 217+ Crore

This Rolls-Royce Boat Tail acts as a tribute to the client’s family and his father’s history taking design inspiration from the mother of pearl

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the second unit of the Boat Tail project and it will make its public debut at the 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza, Villa d’Este in Italy. Created for a special client, it acts as a tribute to his family and father’s history taking design inspiration from the mother of pearl. While not official, the new Boat Tail could be priced around USD 28 million (over Rs. 217 crore).

Compared to the first Boat Tail, the new one has several differences. For instance, the first Boat Tail used the same aluminium platform underpinning the Phantom and it was powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine while the body panels also remained similar. In the new one, things are a lot different and RR has not revealed the exclusive client as well.

He is said to be an established patron of arts having a notable collection of classics and modern cars featured in a private museum. The mother of pearl theme is used to pay homage to his father’s origins in the pearling sector. The hand-built convertible has given engineers and designers plenty of freedom to work with while bringing up a unique model.

The entire process began with the selection of pearls from the client’s private collection, four of them. They acted as an inspiration for the designers and the body paint is one of the bespoke bits of the entire creation. The gorgeous light pink shade changes colour depth and the appearance gets shifted based on different lighting conditions prevailing in the outer world.

The paint scheme is described as a shimmering blend of “oyster and soft rose, with large white and bronze mica flakes adding a unique pearlescent quality that changes subtly under different light conditions”. The Pantheon grille surround and the bonnet are done up in a contrasting cognac shade, embedded with bronze and gold coloured aluminium mica flakes, and it goes in line with the cabin finish.

The rear deck continues to have the signature butterfly design and a new Royal Walnut veneer with gold-plated pinstripes and a satin-brushed finish can also be seen. Other highlights are cognac and oyster shades for the fine leather, a timepiece mounted on the dashboard and a lot more.