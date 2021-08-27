Thai-Spec Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Debuts With Standard 20-Inch Alloys

Toyota has launched the Fortuner GR Sport in the Thai market, with Fortuner Legender-based design and a few GR-specific changes

Following the launch of the Hilux GR Sport, Toyota Motor Thailand has added the Fortuner GR Sport to its lineup. This new model is based on the Fortuner Legender, unlike the Indonesia-spec Fortuner GR Sport that debuted a few weeks back. The front fascia consists of new LED headlamps, and the front grille and bumper are different as well compared to the standard Fortuner.

On the tailgate, the garnish between the taillights is body-coloured, with ‘Fortuner’ badging on it. Other changes to the exterior design over the standard Fortuner include a new roof-mounted spoiler, body-coloured door handles, and large 20-inch blacked-out wheels. The SUV will be available in three colour options – Emotional Red with Black roof, White Pearl with Black roof, and Attitude Black Mica.

There are plenty of changes to the interior as well. The SUV utilises a black colour theme for the cabin, with red stitching for the upholstery and red accents on the dashboard. It also gets GR-specific instrument cluster and steering wheel (leather-wrapped). There’s GR branding on the headrest as well, and the cabin gets dark silver accents all around.

Other changes in the cabin include new aluminium pedals, a GR Sport engine start/stop button, and GR Sport floor mats. The manufacturer has also made improvements to the handling; the suspension system consists of monotube shock absorbers at all four corners, with sportier tuning compared to the standard model. The brakes haven’t been upgraded, but red calipers have been added here.

Powering the Thai-spec Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, the same as the standard version. This powerplant is good for 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission options are limited to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, paired with a 4WD system (with shift-on-fly function).

There are plenty of safety features on offer on the Fortuner GR Sport, including Front Collision Warning System, Lane Departure Warning (with Steering Assist), Radar-based Dynamic Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring System, and a 360-degree camera.